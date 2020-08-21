Short Interest in AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Increases By 120.0%

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the July 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AACAY stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.