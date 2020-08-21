Short Interest in AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Increases By 120.0%

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

AACAY stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.