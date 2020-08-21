Short Interest in ADO Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Expands By 42.9%

ADO Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 30th total of 257,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 613.5 days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADO Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $29.51 on Friday. ADO Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79.

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

