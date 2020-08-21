Short Interest in AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Declines By 50.0%

AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATGN opened at $2.36 on Friday. AltiGen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $51.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

About AltiGen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

