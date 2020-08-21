Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Declines By 33.8%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,731,900 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the July 15th total of 2,615,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,082.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAUKF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $24.60 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.