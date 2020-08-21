Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Increases By 50.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $155.57 on Friday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASMIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

