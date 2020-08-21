Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali SpA (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Declines By 22.1%

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,356,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 1,740,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,566.0 days.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.