Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Grows By 13.1%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,025,900 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 30th total of 906,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,129.5 days.

ATSAF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $15.08 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

