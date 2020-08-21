Short Interest in COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Grows By 141.7%

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.12. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

