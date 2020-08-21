Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Increases By 36.9%

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the July 15th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 25.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,761,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 357,336 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,041,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 250,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

UTF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 240,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,763. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

