Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declines By 54.0%

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the July 15th total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.7 days.

FRHLF stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRHLF. CIBC raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

