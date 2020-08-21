Short Interest in GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Declines By 53.8%

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.42. GETINGE AB/ADR has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GETINGE AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GETINGE AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GETINGE AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services.

