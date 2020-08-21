Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Increases By 36.5%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.01. 83,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NHYDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

