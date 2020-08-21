Short Interest in Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Rises By 37.0%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QTRHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Quarterhill from $3.47 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

OTCMKTS:QTRHF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,076. The company has a market capitalization of $168.46 million, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.78. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 1.58%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

