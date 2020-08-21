Short Interest in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Grows By 143.6%

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,900 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the July 15th total of 274,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 660,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,365,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

