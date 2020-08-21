Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Expands By 143.4%

Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Seven & i stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Seven & i has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seven & i from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seven & i from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

