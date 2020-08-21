Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Drops By 54.5%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group.

