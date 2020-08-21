Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declines By 55.0%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the July 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 85.5% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Shares of ERC opened at $11.46 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

