Short Interest in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Increases By 22.7%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,195,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,084,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 36.8% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 268,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 401,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

WPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a PE ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

