Short Interest in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Expands By 38.7%

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the July 30th total of 8,320,000 shares. Approximately 24.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

WSC stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. WillScot has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.04.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WillScot by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,781,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,750,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 199,304 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 56.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 1,071,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,497,000 after buying an additional 195,179 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 30.3% during the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,151,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 500,830 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on WillScot in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

