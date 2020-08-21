Short Interest in Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) Declines By 28.9%

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Yatra Online has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $42.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 683,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

