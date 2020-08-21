Short Interest in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Decreases By 53.8%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.0 days.

SNYYF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment and Port Machinery.

