ShowHand Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 68.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $42,956.97 and $3.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00125364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.67 or 0.01747909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00193100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00156300 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

