Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $354,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,671. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $256,575.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,850 shares in the company, valued at $960,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,837 shares of company stock worth $4,850,567. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after buying an additional 263,090 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

