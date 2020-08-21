SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Receives $97.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

SITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares in the company, valued at $40,911,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $572,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 899.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,311,000 after purchasing an additional 529,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,384,000 after purchasing an additional 125,334 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,127,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $5,744,000.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $122.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.76. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $132.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

