Sociall Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Sociall token can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, FCoin and HitBTC. Sociall has a total market cap of $523,554.49 and $941.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sociall has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00125364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.67 or 0.01747909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00193100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00156300 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall was first traded on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

