Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Announces Earnings Results

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SQM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. 519,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,895. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

