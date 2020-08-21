Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

