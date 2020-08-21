Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SQM opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

