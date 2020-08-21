Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) Shares Up 13.9%

Solbright Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SBRT) shares shot up 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.11. 157,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 41,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17.

Solbright Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRT)

M2M Spectrum Networks, LLC, doing business as Iota, provides IoT connectivity solutions. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

