Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Receives C$25.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.33.

TOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised Spin Master from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$30.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.31. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$9.73 and a 52 week high of C$44.43.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

