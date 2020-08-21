Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.