Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 13,953 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 228,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 84,382 shares during the last quarter.

SMLF stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

