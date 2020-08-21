Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $165.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.49. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.