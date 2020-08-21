Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,834,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,844,000 after acquiring an additional 607,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,295,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after acquiring an additional 254,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 133,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 73,384 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72.

