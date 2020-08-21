Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,432,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after buying an additional 8,246,052 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,182,000 after purchasing an additional 486,277 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 394,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 336,403 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $58.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

