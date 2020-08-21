Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €135.00 by Berenberg Bank

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Stratec stock opened at €115.40 ($135.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €96.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.58. Stratec has a 52 week low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a 52 week high of €116.60 ($137.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

