SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CFO Deborah Clifford Sells 21,513 Shares

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 21,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $480,385.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SVMK traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $22.96. 700,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. SVMK Inc has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. SVMK’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 83.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,933 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in SVMK during the first quarter valued at $14,254,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SVMK by 59.4% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after buying an additional 1,002,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SVMK by 69.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,331,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 951,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SVMK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,950,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 656,430 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

