SWK Holdings Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SWK in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for SWK’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get SWK alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKH. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of SWK in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SWKH stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. SWK has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKH. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of SWK during the 1st quarter worth $2,339,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SWK during the 1st quarter worth $1,179,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SWK during the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SWK during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.