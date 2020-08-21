Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.51-$1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.48-5.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $215.16 on Friday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $216.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $5,756,414.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,677.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $1,720,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,173 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

