Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is $0.24. Targa Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($7.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to ($6.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.56. 2,764,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,406. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.15. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

