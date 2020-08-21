Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

NYSE:TGT opened at $152.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Target by 78.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,529,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

