Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Target stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

