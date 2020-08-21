Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $445.75 on Wednesday. Tecan Group has a twelve month low of $245.00 and a twelve month high of $445.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.40.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

