The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.97

The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.97 and traded as high as $40.80. The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 shares last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 4,259 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92.

About The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

