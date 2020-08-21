THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Tops $3.53 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $73,490.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bit-Z, LATOKEN and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinrail, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

