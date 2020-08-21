Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.78

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.78 and traded as high as $60.00. Topps Tiles shares last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 715,599 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 646.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.12 million and a P/E ratio of 45.08.

In other Topps Tiles news, insider Robert Parker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,454.57).

About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

