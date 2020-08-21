TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Short Interest Update

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:VREYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,717,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 3,690,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,132.2 days.

TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. TORC Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VREYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

