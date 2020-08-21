Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the July 15th total of 12,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Shares of TD stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

