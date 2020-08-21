TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

TAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TransAlta by 16.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in TransAlta by 2,382.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TransAlta by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. TransAlta has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.25.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $315.26 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.